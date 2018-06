Yémen: Les Houthis ont détruit 13 véhicules au sud d’Al-Hodeida

Traduction SLT

US & Saudi Arabia are dropping more bombs in Yemen in their proxy war against Iran, escalating the war, killing more civilians and causing Yemeni people to suffer the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. We must stop this madness now #YemenCantWait https://t.co/xSe9QdHjue

— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) 13 juin 2018